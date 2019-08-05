High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.30

Shares of High Arctic Energy Services, Inc. (TSE:HWO) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and traded as high as $3.27. High Arctic Energy Services shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 21,700 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.30. The company has a market cap of $164.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$46.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that High Arctic Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.0165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. High Arctic Energy Services’s payout ratio is 167.80%.

About High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO)

High Arctic Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services segments. It offers snubbing services, including foothills stand alone, stand alone, power tower, and rig assist units; nitrogen transport and pumping services; and service rigs.

