Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hexindai from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Shares of Hexindai stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,840. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $116.56 million, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33. Hexindai has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $9.30.

Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 million. Hexindai had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 9.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hexindai will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HX. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hexindai during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Hexindai in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Hexindai by 814.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 89,613 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Hexindai in the 4th quarter worth $645,000. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Hexindai by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 635,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 157,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

About Hexindai

Hexindai Inc operates a consumer lending marketplace that facilitates loans in China. It primarily focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company provides borrowers a range of products based on customer segmentation data and tailored to the specific needs of the emerging middle class; and investors various types of investment products.

