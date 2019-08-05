HeroNode (HER) Reaches Market Capitalization of $216,268.00

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One HeroNode token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, IDEX, Bilaxy and Token Store. During the last week, HeroNode has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. HeroNode has a total market capitalization of $216,268.00 and $14,254.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00238418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.78 or 0.01315413 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00021971 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00105391 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000477 BTC.

About HeroNode

HeroNode was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,074,244,081 tokens. HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node . HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HeroNode Token Trading

HeroNode can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Bilaxy, LBank, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

