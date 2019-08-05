Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.41. 71,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $41.55.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.04 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.22% and a negative net margin of 194.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Waage Christian acquired 1,400 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,256.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,256. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Poyhonen acquired 3,000 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,180,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,025 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 319.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 889,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after acquiring an additional 677,354 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $13,679,000. WS Management Lllp acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $11,174,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 702,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.