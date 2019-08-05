Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Trading Down 0.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) shares were down 0.1% on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $57.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Herbalife Nutrition traded as low as $36.62 and last traded at $37.97, approximately 52,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,162,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Argus lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

In other news, SVP Edi Hienrich sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $35,143.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,354.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 452.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 16.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.02. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.43.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

