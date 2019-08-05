Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Trading Down 0.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) shares were down 0.1% on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $57.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Herbalife Nutrition traded as low as $36.62 and last traded at $37.97, approximately 52,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,162,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Argus lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.
In other news, SVP Edi Hienrich sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $35,143.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,354.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.02. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.43.
Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile (NYSE:HLF)
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.
