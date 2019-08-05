Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, May 17th. Argus lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup set a $66.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.17.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.99. 1,263,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.02. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $61.77.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, SVP Edi Hienrich sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $35,143.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,354.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 452.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

