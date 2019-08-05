Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $44.37

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.37 and last traded at $44.69, with a volume of 122407 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.13.

Several analysts have weighed in on HP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $57.00 to $52.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.92.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $687.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.41 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 2,028.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 90,858 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $45,764,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,028,000 after purchasing an additional 117,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 16,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

