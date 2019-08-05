Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-4.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $450-460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $447.17 million.Health Insurance Innovations also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.00-4.25 EPS.
Several research firms have weighed in on HIIQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered Health Insurance Innovations from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Health Insurance Innovations from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Health Insurance Innovations has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.38.
Shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,579. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68. The company has a market cap of $289.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.31. Health Insurance Innovations has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $63.13.
In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 41,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $1,059,246.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320 shares in the company, valued at $8,188.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 105,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $2,748,858.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,297.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,691 shares of company stock worth $8,504,415 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.
Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.
