Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-4.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $450-460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $447.17 million.Health Insurance Innovations also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.00-4.25 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on HIIQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered Health Insurance Innovations from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Health Insurance Innovations from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Health Insurance Innovations has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.38.

Shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,579. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68. The company has a market cap of $289.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.31. Health Insurance Innovations has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $63.13.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.76 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 41,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $1,059,246.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320 shares in the company, valued at $8,188.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 105,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $2,748,858.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,297.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,691 shares of company stock worth $8,504,415 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

