Head-To-Head Review: istar (NYSE:STAR) versus Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

istar (NYSE:STAR) and Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Dividends

istar pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Acadia Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. istar pays out -42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Acadia Realty Trust pays out 83.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Acadia Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Acadia Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

istar has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acadia Realty Trust has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares istar and Acadia Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets istar 52.01% 22.16% 5.20% Acadia Realty Trust 13.32% 1.78% 0.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for istar and Acadia Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score istar 0 1 1 0 2.50 Acadia Realty Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

istar presently has a consensus price target of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 6.74%. Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.03%. Given Acadia Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Acadia Realty Trust is more favorable than istar.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.9% of istar shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of istar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares istar and Acadia Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio istar $798.12 million 1.08 -$32.26 million ($0.95) -14.07 Acadia Realty Trust $262.21 million 8.69 $31.17 million $1.35 19.98

Acadia Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than istar. istar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acadia Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

istar beats Acadia Realty Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About istar

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions. The Company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), with a diversified portfolio focused on larger assets located in major metropolitan markets.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

