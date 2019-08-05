HCR Wealth Advisors Decreases Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ball were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ball by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Ball by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 156,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,897 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $182,684.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 441,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,826,549.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $330,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,736.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,184,503 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $74.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $39.41 and a 1 year high of $76.28.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ball from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

