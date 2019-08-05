Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,397 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 71.8% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 108.4% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $671,454.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $207.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.92.

Shares of GS opened at $204.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.55. The firm has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $151.70 and a one year high of $245.08.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.45%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

