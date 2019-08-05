Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $17.56 Million Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 11,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,077,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $292,943,000 after acquiring an additional 61,798 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 14,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $193.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $129.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $132.63 and a 52 week high of $197.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.60.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Accenture to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.38.

In other Accenture news, insider Richard Lumb sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total value of $3,110,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,431.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total transaction of $605,045.98. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,918.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,288. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

