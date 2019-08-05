Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $11.88 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,342 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,402 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $14,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $417,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,736 shares of company stock valued at $15,293,726 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $153.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.88. The firm has a market cap of $98.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.07. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $124.46 and a 52 week high of $292.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 7.78.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 30.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Barclays dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Cascend Securities raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.57 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.34.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

