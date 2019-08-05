Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $11.01 Million Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MO opened at $47.93 on Monday. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.20.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. Citigroup set a $45.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.07.

In other news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $104,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

