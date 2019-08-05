Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $13,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,123,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,173,000 after buying an additional 139,365 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,436,000 after buying an additional 372,285 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCI. UBS Group lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.70.

NYSE:CCI opened at $135.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.32. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $103.21 and a 1-year high of $137.85.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.00%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $150,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,307.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.33 per share, with a total value of $2,075,479.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 130,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,631,462.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

