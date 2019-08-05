Hanson McClain Inc. Sells 842 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Hanson McClain Inc. cut its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in BP by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 25,437 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 11.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 11.1% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 66.7% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 2.6% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 11.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,910,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,603,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. BP plc has a one year low of $36.28 and a one year high of $47.16. The company has a market cap of $128.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.30 to $48.60 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered BP from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.65 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

