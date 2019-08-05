Hanson McClain Inc. Sells 140 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Hanson McClain Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Hanson McClain Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11,750.0% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,326.3% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.65. 1,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,425. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.01. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.53 and a 1 year high of $115.97.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

