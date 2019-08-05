Hanson McClain Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Hanson McClain Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,328,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,882 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Hanson McClain Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hanson McClain Inc. owned approximately 2.99% of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF worth $40,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 110.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 154.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $873,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 139.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPSM traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.44. 17,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,734. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.57.

