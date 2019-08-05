Hanson McClain Inc. Has $8.71 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the quarter. Hanson McClain Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. WealthNavi Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $146,559,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,681,000. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 39,629,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,684,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,777 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,144,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,506,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,527,000 after purchasing an additional 980,941 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,136,968. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.39. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.19.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

