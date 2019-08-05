Hanson McClain Inc. Acquires 589,674 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 41.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,013,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589,674 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Hanson McClain Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hanson McClain Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $184,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,405,000 after buying an additional 1,626,429 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 61.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,632,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,905 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,877,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,243,000 after purchasing an additional 623,777 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 72.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,490,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,946,000 after purchasing an additional 627,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 1,393,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,389,000 after purchasing an additional 141,084 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $1.71 on Monday, hitting $89.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,307,521 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.47.

