Hanson McClain Inc. Acquires 3,885 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Hanson McClain Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. owned 4.84% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 249.7% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 33,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 23,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $599,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.50 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,732. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.04 and a 12 month high of $50.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.48.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.