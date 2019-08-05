Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $43.39. Hansard Global shares last traded at $46.40, with a volume of 3,021 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.83 million and a PE ratio of 9.84.

Hansard Global Company Profile (LON:HSD)

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

