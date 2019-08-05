Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Bank of America

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

HBI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 172,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,145,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.70.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 66.47%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, CFO Barry Hytinen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $175,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 176,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,038.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 22.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 51,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 2.9% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 1.1% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 79,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.