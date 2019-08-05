Guggenheim Boosts Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target to $65.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price target lifted by Guggenheim from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on K. Consumer Edge downgraded Kellogg from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an average rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised Kellogg from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, GMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.31.

K traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.92. The company had a trading volume of 131,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,841. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.21. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $74.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.73%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $5,781,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,544,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of K. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 117.4% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 39.4% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 90.6% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

