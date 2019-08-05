Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,107 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Guess? worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GES. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guess? by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,570,000 after purchasing an additional 33,856 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Guess? by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Guess? by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 91,773 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Guess? by 336.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GES traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,132. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96. Guess?, Inc. has a one year low of $13.88 and a one year high of $26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.41.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.78 million. Guess? had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess? from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Guess? in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley set a $29.00 price target on shares of Guess? and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other news, CEO Carlos Alberini bought 347,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $4,974,094.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gianluca Bolla bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $147,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,180.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

