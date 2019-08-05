GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Insider Sells $472,422.46 in Stock

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) insider Maria Belousova sold 6,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $472,422.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,340.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE GRUB traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.04. 3,588,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,638,785. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. GrubHub Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $149.35.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $325.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.39 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRUB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush set a $90.00 target price on shares of GrubHub and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of GrubHub from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of GrubHub from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GrubHub has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in GrubHub by 5.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 0.3% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 106,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 4.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 1.7% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

