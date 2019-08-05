Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Director Charles H. Schaefer Purchases 500 Shares

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Director Charles H. Schaefer purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $13,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $333,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Greene County Bancorp stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700. Greene County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $232.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $12.48 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greene County Bancorp stock. Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Greene County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

