Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $379.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.20. Green Plains has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $19.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $642.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.84 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Plains news, Director Alain Treuer sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $68,826.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,999.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Green Plains by 909.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Green Plains by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

