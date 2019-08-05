Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Green Dot from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities lowered Green Dot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Green Dot to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.85.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.53. 17,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,770. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.96. Green Dot has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $340.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.17 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.56%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 6,787 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $321,907.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $122,274.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Brett Narlinger sold 5,532 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $270,348.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,543.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,238 shares of company stock worth $630,772. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,106,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,102,000 after acquiring an additional 211,017 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,555,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $782,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.