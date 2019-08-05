Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,450 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises about 2.3% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gabelli assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

LNG traded down $2.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.06. The stock had a trading volume of 88,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,692. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $55.09 and a one year high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

