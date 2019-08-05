Grainger (LON:GRI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $223.00. Grainger shares last traded at $217.40, with a volume of 1,085,129 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Numis Securities downgraded Grainger to an “add” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 282 ($3.68) to GBX 295 ($3.85) in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grainger in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 241.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.56.

In other Grainger news, insider Vanessa Simms acquired 118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 253 ($3.31) per share, with a total value of £298.54 ($390.10).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

