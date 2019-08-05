Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.38

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.38 and last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 415453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GT shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $14.93 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.72.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GT. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3,169.2% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,678.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 46.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

