Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Good Times Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Good Times Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.17.
Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.84. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $23.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $5.25.
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.
