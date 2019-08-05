Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Good Times Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Good Times Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.84. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $23.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Good Times Restaurants will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.