Golem (GNT) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Golem has a market capitalization of $58.04 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can now be bought for about $0.0602 or 0.00000514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, GOPAX, Livecoin and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, Golem has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00239252 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.33 or 0.01318356 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00021986 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00103891 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000478 BTC.

About Golem

Golem was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 964,450,000 tokens. Golem’s official website is golem.network . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, Cryptopia, Upbit, Koinex, Tux Exchange, Bithumb, Vebitcoin, Iquant, GOPAX, Ethfinex, Livecoin, YoBit, Tidex, Mercatox, CoinExchange, OKEx, DragonEX, HitBTC, Liqui, ABCC, BigONE, Braziliex, Coinbe, Gate.io, BitBay, Bittrex, Poloniex, OOOBTC, Zebpay, Bitbns, WazirX, BitMart and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

