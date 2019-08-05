Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Trading Down 23.4%

Shares of Goldrich Mining Co (OTCMKTS:GRMC) traded down 23.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 18,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 40,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01.

About Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC)

Goldrich Mining Company, an exploration stage company, engages in acquiring and exploring mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, and associated base and precious metals. Its mineral properties include Chandalar property consisting of 426.5 acres of patented federal mining claims and 22,432 acres of unpatented State of Alaska mining claims.

