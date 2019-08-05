Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong-Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Golden Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Golden Entertainment stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.38. 1,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,885. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.02 million, a P/E ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.29. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $29.72.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $239.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,366.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III acquired 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $90,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,291.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 27,800 shares of company stock worth $377,254. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 634,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 234,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 268,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 514,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 103,301 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

