Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Shares Gap Up to $50.10

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $52.10, but opened at $50.10. Globus Medical shares last traded at $47.69, with a volume of 670,673 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GMED. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.90.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $150.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.93 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 83.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,179,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,840,000. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,495,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Globus Medical by 51.3% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 583,719 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,842,000 after acquiring an additional 197,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,122,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

