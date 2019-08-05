Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII) were down 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.24 and last traded at $12.06, approximately 165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38.

About Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII)

Global X China Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Industrials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

