Global Currency Reserve Price Reaches $0.0400 (GCR)

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last week, Global Currency Reserve has traded up 33.1% against the dollar. One Global Currency Reserve coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Currency Reserve has a total market cap of $4.25 million and $10,111.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00026098 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001243 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005588 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve Coin Profile

Global Currency Reserve (CRYPTO:GCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 106,178,623 coins. The official website for Global Currency Reserve is gcrcoin.com . Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide

"Also Receive Award Points Equal to the Cash Back Reward Redeemable Exclusively At That Merchant Redeem Award Points for Additional Discounts and Fun Activities Be Rewarded for Your Loyalty"

Global Currency Reserve Coin Trading

Global Currency Reserve can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Currency Reserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Currency Reserve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Currency Reserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

