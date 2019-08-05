GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1,684.60. GlaxoSmithKline shares last traded at $1,662.80, with a volume of 6,778,429 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,710 ($22.34) to GBX 1,660 ($21.69) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,632.18 ($21.33).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,637.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,127.74. The company has a market cap of $82.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.86%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Vivienne Cox acquired 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,654 ($21.61) per share, for a total transaction of £7,178.36 ($9,379.80). Insiders purchased 458 shares of company stock valued at $755,627 over the last quarter.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

