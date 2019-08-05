Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,074,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,767 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,386,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,867,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,053,332,000 after acquiring an additional 835,915 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 987,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,191,000 after buying an additional 544,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,291,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $793,701,000 after buying an additional 539,793 shares in the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,461,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,022,869. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.21. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $79.61. The company has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $399,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $78.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.29.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.