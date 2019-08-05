Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Genprex’s rating score has declined by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Zacks has also given Genprex an industry rank of 71 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GNPX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genprex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genprex in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Genprex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ GNPX traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.85. 5,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,682. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16. Genprex has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genprex will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Genprex Company Profile

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

