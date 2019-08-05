Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GNCA. Zacks Investment Research raised Genocea Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of GNCA stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.07. 342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.40. Genocea Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini acquired 2,857,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 39.8% in the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 34,948,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948,269 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 41.5% in the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 571,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 167,350 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter worth $526,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $43,000.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

