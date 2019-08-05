Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) vs. Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Critical Survey

Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) and Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Genetic Technologies and Vaxart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A Vaxart -268.64% -127.85% -49.68%

Genetic Technologies has a beta of 3.5, meaning that its share price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxart has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genetic Technologies and Vaxart’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetic Technologies $140,000.00 74.26 -$4.23 million N/A N/A Vaxart $4.16 million 2.65 -$18.00 million ($2.65) -0.26

Genetic Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vaxart.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.9% of Genetic Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Vaxart shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Vaxart shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Genetic Technologies and Vaxart, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Vaxart 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vaxart has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 186.12%. Given Vaxart’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vaxart is more favorable than Genetic Technologies.

Summary

Genetic Technologies beats Vaxart on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genetic Technologies

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons. The company has a research and service agreement with The University of Melbourne for the development and enhancement of the BREVAGenplus breast cancer risk assessment test, as well as a strategic alliance with Blockchain Global Limited. Genetic Technologies Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus. It is also developing therapeutic immune-oncology vaccines for cervical cancer and dysplasia caused by human papillomavirus. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

