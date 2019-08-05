Genesis Mining Ltd. Sells 1,850,560 Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (CVE:HIVE) Stock

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (CVE:HIVE) insider Genesis Mining Ltd. sold 1,850,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total value of C$929,721.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,359,585 shares in the company, valued at C$29,822,255.50.

Genesis Mining Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, July 31st, Genesis Mining Ltd. sold 222,500 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total value of C$73,313.75.

On Monday, July 29th, Genesis Mining Ltd. sold 359,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.31, for a total value of C$110,823.30.

On Friday, July 26th, Genesis Mining Ltd. sold 108,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total value of C$36,007.20.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Genesis Mining Ltd. sold 220,500 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total value of C$71,772.75.

On Monday, July 22nd, Genesis Mining Ltd. sold 196,500 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.37, for a total value of C$72,292.35.

On Friday, July 19th, Genesis Mining Ltd. sold 27,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total value of C$12,077.10.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Genesis Mining Ltd. sold 431,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total value of C$169,339.90.

On Monday, July 15th, Genesis Mining Ltd. sold 135,500 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total value of C$60,907.25.

On Friday, July 12th, Genesis Mining Ltd. sold 157,500 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.47, for a total value of C$73,631.25.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Genesis Mining Ltd. sold 286,500 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.47, for a total value of C$134,196.60.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.34. The company had a trading volume of 249,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,102. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd has a 52 week low of C$0.24 and a 52 week high of C$0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining firm. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and ZCash. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.