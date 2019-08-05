GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.36. GDL Fund shares last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 12,678 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zazove Associates LLC grew its position in GDL Fund by 1,508.7% during the second quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,463,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 2,310,395 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in GDL Fund by 1.1% during the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,705,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after buying an additional 18,122 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GDL Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GDL Fund by 13.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in GDL Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 365,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

