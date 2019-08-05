Gatcoin (GAT) Hits One Day Volume of $2.06 Million

Gatcoin (CURRENCY:GAT) traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Gatcoin has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Gatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gatcoin has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gatcoin token can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00238968 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.30 or 0.01327525 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00022113 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00106250 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Gatcoin Profile

Gatcoin was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Gatcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,861,449 tokens. Gatcoin’s official website is www.gatcoin.io . The official message board for Gatcoin is medium.com/@gatcoin . Gatcoin’s official Twitter account is @gatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gatcoin Token Trading

Gatcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gatcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gatcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gatcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

