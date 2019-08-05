GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.80

GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.83, with a volume of 18482 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

GLOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pareto Securities raised GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

Get GasLog alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.08.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $154.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. GasLog’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GasLog Ltd will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 13.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,336,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,712,000 after purchasing an additional 506,941 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GasLog by 6.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,142,969 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,876,000 after acquiring an additional 176,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GasLog by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,073,518 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,130,000 after acquiring an additional 63,212 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GasLog by 7.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 978,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,077,000 after acquiring an additional 70,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in GasLog by 345.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after acquiring an additional 472,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Company Profile (NYSE:GLOG)

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.