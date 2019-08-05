Gas Hits Market Capitalization of $21.15 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Gas token can now be purchased for $2.09 or 0.00017726 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Poloniex, Bitinka and Huobi. Gas has a total market cap of $21.15 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gas has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00238598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.68 or 0.01312392 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00021937 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00103388 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Koinex, Bitbns, Huobi, Bitinka, OKEx, Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Poloniex, Coinnest, Binance, DragonEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

