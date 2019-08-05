Galenfeha (OTCMKTS:GLFH) Shares Down 22.2%

Galenfeha Inc (OTCMKTS:GLFH)’s stock price fell 22.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, 14,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 203,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03.

About Galenfeha (OTCMKTS:GLFH)

Galenfeha, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on developing technologies for engineering, manufacturers, and product life cycles; and exploring investments in private and public sectors. Previously, the company provided engineering services and alternative power products primarily to natural gas producers and various industries in Texas and Louisiana.

